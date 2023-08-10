U.S. Treasury Makes a Bold Move to Combat Money Laundering — And Home Buyers Could Be Affected The U.S. Treasury is targeting corrupt buyers by requiring the disclosure of true property owners in an effort to curb money laundering through real estate transactions.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed rule aims to expose hidden buyers of high-value properties.
  • It's expected to be introduced this month.
  • Similar rules currently exist in select cities, but the new rule will expand their geographic reach.

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to introduce a rule aimed at ending anonymous purchases of luxury homes, which allow corrupt individuals, terrorists and criminals to conceal their illicit profits, Reuters reported.

The initiative would require real estate professionals, including title insurers, to report the true owners of companies buying high-value properties with cash to the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The proposed rule, which is expected to be introduced this month, seeks to replace the current fragmented reporting system. The objective is to combat money laundering through real estate transactions, as criminals have exploited the sector to launder money for years. A report from the organization Global Financial Integrity found that about $2.3 billion was laundered through U.S. real estate between 2015 and 2020.

"That's why FinCEN is taking this important step to put something officially on the books that would root out money laundering through the sector once and for all," Erica Hanichak, government affairs director of advocacy group the FACT Coalition, told Reuters.

Related: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building Wealth Through Real Estate

The new rule is set to expand on existing geographic targeting orders (GTOs), which have been implemented in select cities like New York, Miami and Los Angeles since 2016. These GTOs aim to reveal the true purchasers of luxury real estate and curb anonymous transactions.

However, Jodi Vittori, an illicit finance expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, noted to Reuters that these orders can be evaded by purchasing properties outside the targeted zones.

The Global Financial Integrity report found that 60.7% of cases of money laundering in real estate involved one or more properties in non-GTO counties. The new rule is expected to broaden the coverage of GTOs nationwide.

The process has been further complicated by the challenge of revealing the owners of shell companies, which has diverted attention from implementing the real estate reporting rule. In 2020, the U.S. Senate passed a bill banning anonymous shell companies, requiring them to state the owners. However, the bill is still in the process of completion.

Various stakeholders have differing opinions on the timing and implementation of the new rule. Although transparency advocates welcome the move, others, like the American Land Title Association, suggest delaying it until the shell company rule is finalized.

For the rule to be effective, it is important for FinCEN to receive increased resources for enforcement, David Szakonyi, a political science professor at George Washington University, told Reuters. The success of the initiative hinges on the ability to process the information and take necessary actions against suspicious transactions.

"FinCEN needs more people and more computers to process the information," Szakonyi told the outlet.

Related: NYC Woman Falls for $19 Million Penthouse Scam, Slams Corcoran Group With Lawsuit
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Real Estate News and Trends Money Laundering

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Forget Paying for Ads on Google and Facebook. Use These 6 Marketing Tactics Instead.

Too many businesses play it safe with the same old paid marketing strategies during this economically uncertain post-pandemic period. Break the tired routine with these six strategies.

By John Boitnott
Management

Empower Your Team with $59.99 Training for Management, Design, and More

Cultivate skilled workers with a lifetime of diverse skills training.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Real Estate

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building Wealth Through Real Estate

Through tangible examples and success stories, let's explore the lucrative potential that lies within real estate, empowering entrepreneurs to make informed investment decisions.

By Ari Chazanas