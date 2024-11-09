Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

2 AI Mistakes That Could Get You Sued or Fired Uncover the surprising risks and actionable strategies to help you use AI safely and responsibly.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Months ago, ChatGPT introduced a memory feature that remembers details across conversations — and most users still aren't aware of what it means and don't realize the massive privacy and copyright risks it poses. Imagine sensitive client information or trade secrets bleeding across projects without your knowledge. This isn't just a glitch; it's a wake-up call for anyone using AI in business.

In this video, I'll uncover the surprising risks and share actionable strategies to help you use AI safely and responsibly. Learn how to harness the power of AI to grow your business, safeguard your brand and stay ahead of your competition.

Download the free "AI Success Kit" (limited time only) — and you'll also get a free chapter from Ben's brand new book, "The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World."
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years.

