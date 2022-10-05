4 Ways to Revolutionize Your Customer Experience in The Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The metaverse is a new frontier for everyone. For businesses, both in and outside of the metaverse, it can be hard to imagine what the immersive virtual world will ultimately look like and how to prepare for it. What will your customers expect? How can businesses gain traction there? What will you need to know to stay ahead?

We use the internet for pretty much everything. We shop in online stores, stay in touch with friends on social media, date, research and take online courses. In short, we use the internet to make everyday life easier and more productive. It's likely that we'll end up using the metaverse for similar purposes. A great question all businesses should ask themselves to start is: How can the metaverse generate value for your customers?

Many startups believe that a good metaverse will enhance real-life interactions rather than replace them and that it's this generation's responsibility to decide what the space will become. Think of creators using 3D holographic components in their work meetings or going on a hike before class with parents or friends who live in a different city.

However, the virtual reality experience of today is more immersive, and the four ways businesses operating in the metaverse can revolutionize the customer experience are as follows.

Related: The Impact the Metaverse Will Have on Reaching Consumers

1. Provide customers with a personal experience

Personalization is already popular online, so it should be no surprise that it plays an essential role in the metaverse. Whether shopping online or visiting a physical store, businesses can find it difficult to personalize the experience for every customer using conventional methods. Fortunately, the metaverse can ensure every customer has a unique experience when visiting an online store.

Instead of viewing items that are of no interest, customers can visit stores tailored to their specific needs. Furthermore, the metaverse promotes connectivity, meaning users can check reviews of products and services before making a purchase and also share their experiences with other users in the metaverse.

2. Offer customers and clients risk-free trials

In the past, trials have often been limited to digital products, but this is no longer the case, thanks to the metaverse. As well as providing customers with an immersive virtual reality experience, the metaverse also employs augmented reality (AR). Visualizing a piece of furniture or item in the home always came down to a customer's imagination. Today, apps have allowed customers to take advantage of augmented reality in a limited form, but the metaverse will enable customers to enjoy an up close and personal vantage point of the product.

Similarly, those providing personal experiences like holidays can use the metaverse to allow potential travelers to explore their options in more detail and search various layouts of hotels to find suitable accommodation.

3. At-home access connect people and experiences

Although plenty of promotional benefits are available for businesses using the metaverse, it also allows customers to connect with people, places and brands that interest them. In addition to free trials of real-life experiences, businesses can offer customer experiences that allow them to explore their interests in more detail without leaving home.

The metaverse is the perfect substitute for those who find that attending events in real-life is not always possible or affordable. Straightforward navigation means users will be exploring a metaverse designed around their interests and can enjoy affordable front-row access to several experiences with a level of immersion that has to be experienced to be understood.

4. Build deeper connections with customers

Nowadays, a business offers more than a product or service — it provides guidance and support. Although already present on many websites, the metaverse aims to build on the connection businesses can build with customers, meaning that companies have the capability of making organic connections with customers that have not been possible using conventional technology.

The way businesses connect with customers in the metaverse is only the start of the journey. Companies that embrace the benefits the metaverse can offer ensure that customers enjoy a tailored experience that evolves at the same pace as the metaverse.

The metaverse is arriving, which means it's time for businesses to hop on and become early adopters of the virtual train before it leaves the station. While the metaverse becomes the next frontier of internet technology and improving customer experiences, taking steps to massive adoption and accessibility is key. For business owners, it's essential to start understanding how these virtual worlds work, what opportunities and challenges there are, and how to take advantage sooner than later.