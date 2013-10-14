NEXT gets startups on the fast track, the Glimpse conference shows them the future, Feast makes them think, Martha Stewart's American Made teaches them to cook. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.

1. You've got an idea, what's NEXT? Open to individuals, but geared toward startup teams, the NEXT program aims to get you on the fast track to finding customers and forming your profitable business model today. (Boulder, Colo., October 15)

2. Grow your social enterprise: Get legal advice for your social venture from D. Inder Comar, Principal at Comar Law. Covering a variety of legal topics, get advice for everything from company formation to doing battle with regulators and competitors. (San Francisco, Oct. 15)

3. Glimpse the future of social discovery: At the Glimpse conference, companies and individuals focused on social discovery connect and discuss how people "live, decide, and buy." Separated into music discovery, consumer decisions and data, speakers will talk about the many ways people are leveraging technology to discover new people, places and things. (New York, Oct. 16)

4. Feast on world change: A motley crew of entrepreneurs, radicals, doers and thinkers are all coming together for "The Feast," a conference that examines some of the world's most ambitious issues. (New York City, Oct. 16-18)

5. Martha's American Made: Join Martha Stewart and creative celebrity entrepreneurs like Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, for a day of workshops and high-level talks. An added enticement: Stewart herself offers attendees a live cooking demonstration. (New York, Oct. 16)

6. NYC Knows B2B: Check out the 8th annual New York Business Expo and Conference to get a competitive edge. There's sure to be face-to-face networking opportunities and a plethora of free and discounted products. (New York, Oct. 17)

7. Tomorrow's cutting edge tech: The DEMO Conference bills itself as a launch pad for emerging technology trends. Pitch, learn, network or find a corporate sponsored scholarship to pursue your world-changing idea. (Santa Clara, Calif., October 15 - 17)