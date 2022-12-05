All the Cloud Storage You Need Is on Sale for the Holidays

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're always juggling a lot as an entrepreneur, one thing you shouldn't have to worry about is if your devices are going to run out of space. Cloud storage is a simple, intuitive solution to all of your personal and professional data storage needs. But it's not always exactly budget-friendly.

Koofr Cloud Storage offers 1TB of cloud storage for life.

Koofr is a private and simple cloud storage service that you can access via web, mobile, and WebDav. It claims to be the only web service that doesn't track you and makes life convenient by connecting your existing cloud accounts on Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive to seamlessly manage all of your files in a single place. You can upload, access, and share files without size limits with the peace of mind of knowing that all files are encrypted in rest and in transfer, keeping them completely secure, the company says.

Koofr also gives you a set of tools to clean up and organize your data. You can find and remove duplicate files with the Duplicate Finder, rename multiple files at once with the advanced renaming option, and customize link appearances so you can find important files quickly.

Koofr has earned 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra, and 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot because it's one of the most reliable and trustworthy names in the cloud storage business.

This year give (or get) a gift that doesn't have to ship. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for an extra 20% off at just $111.99 (reg. $2,700) when you use promo code KOOFR at checkout.

