Are You Hesitant to Use AR Technology? Here's Why You Need to Jump on It Now.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the digital world, there are many things that are successful right now, but literally 3-5-10 years from now, we will no longer be able to imagine our lives without them. As the founder and CEO of a technology company, I would like to talk today about augmented reality (AR) technology.

According to Statista, over 1 billion people use AR on mobile devices in 2022, set to increase to 2 billion by 2024. But we are sure that today there are 5 billion people who have the capability to use AR on their smartphones.

In short, if you're a realist, it's time to set sail now. However, many are still hesitant to use AR everywhere. Why? Let's figure it out together.

Experts believe that for AR to be a real success, it is not enough to have a single case of its mass use. First of all, it is necessary to build a real ecosystem around the technology. We need new products and platforms, companies, and most importantly, specialists.

Related: The Future of Augmented Reality (Infographic)

Few people believed that the internet would be preferred to television and that a subscription system would be preferred to a one-time purchase, but it happened. And that's because someone prepared for success in advance. Created their blue ocean. Set the sails in advance. Do you see what I mean?

Now, AR is already shining on the market, but an important event for the entire tech world looms on the horizon: the long-awaited release of AR glasses. Giants such as Apple and Samsung are planning their release as early as 2023, and with them, the Quest ecosystem from Meta is actively developing. Additionally, Sony and HTC are planning updates for their mixed-reality glasses.

Many corporations are optimists. They are waiting for a tailwind. More precisely, the release of AR glasses and more powerful equipment for the implementation of AR projects. Well, they may be right in their own way, but now imagine that those long-awaited AR glasses are already in your hands. What will you do with them?

Most admit that they are more likely to just twirl the glasses in their hands, try them on a couple of times and then just put them away for a long time. That's because they don't have a user behavior pattern. So, no need to wait for the wind, grab the sail and set it now. After all, AR exists not only in rare expensive gadgets but also in your personal smartphone. If for some reason you think that AR is out of your way and that such behavioral patterns have nothing to do with you, then let's look at AR from the other side.

Advertising and social media

Today, millions of people not only post content to the main Instagram feed but also use Stories along with built-in masking and filter functions — and that's AR. Yep, it's much closer than it looks.

It is quite obvious that in just 3-5-10 years, you will be able to animate and control your avatars in AR. It is important to note that such technological innovations are used not only by ordinary people but also by brands, which come to social networks to increase sales.

Related: Why Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Will be Important for Your Business

Shopping

In addition to AR masks, AR clothes fitting is becoming popular. Brands are actively incorporating AR into their customers' online lives, making shopping easier for them.

But this is only the beginning. Just imagine what we will come to in just 3-5-10 years of technological progress and AR development! We believe there will be complete immersion. Your metrics, your preferences and your shopping history will be incorporated into the mapping of a brand or department store. AI and algorithms will allow you to pick exactly the bows you like. You'll see your hologram dressed in novelties from all angles and in motion. It seems it will be more effective than trying things on in a cramped booth with a mirror.

Medicine and healthcare

AR is also about human development. Take the potential opportunities in medicine. Right now, we have MRIs, X-rays and fluorographs available, but in just 3-5-10 years, all of your data will be able to be stacked into a single holographic human chart. With a snap of the fingers, your doctor will already have your entire medical history or maybe an AR model of your body with clear treatment dynamics.

Automotive

Many automotive companies have long been looking at implementing AR into one big system. The use of AR in car prototypes at the CES exhibition is not a surprise to anyone. For navigation and safety, AR is used in literally everything.

In just 3-5-10 years, your car itself will be able to contact the repair service and send them a detailed AR chart of the condition of your car.

Construction

Designers and architects are using AR for their projects now. They create 3D models of houses, yachts, bridges and other complex structures. They calculate materials, check stability, etc.

Already today, you can see in AR an apartment, house or room for rent. And in some 3-5-10 years, special programs and simulators will be developed, which will allow not only to walk around but also to touch any items in the interior.

Related: A Guide to Using Augmented Reality for Ecommerce and Retail

New horizons

When considering all the possibilities of AR, a vast universe of digital products and ideas opens up. In just a few years, AR technology will become much more significant, with new communication tools, platforms and future technologies emerging and evolving. Based on today's market, we are confident that AR will play a key role in these developments.

The beginnings of behavioral patterns are already there, and they will continue to develop, even without your efforts. So, don't waste your time and learn to use augmented reality and create your own AR projects now: in business, in marketing and in creative work. And train your clients to use AR with your products.

And remember: