Carry a Flashlight Everywhere with This Utility Device

Many entrepreneurs are jack-of-all-trades types, which is why it makes sense you'd want the same sort of utility in your day-to-day. So whether you're gearing up for summer adventures or just like to be prepared in an emergency, the Eight-in-One MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight makes a great addition to your everyday carry.

This clever little device fits in your backpack, pocket, or keychain and offers eight cool functions. Primarily a flashlight, the MaxLight illuminates 30x brighter than your phone with powerful LEDs that can reach up to 800 lumens without taking up a lot of bulk. In addition, you can switch between four light modes — super bright, medium, low, and strobe — depending on your needs and attach it to any metal surface thanks to the magnetic design. That makes it especially handy in the garage or at the campsite.

In addition to the flashlight, the MaxLight also includes a bottle opener, a carabiner, a foldable kickstand, and a mounting hole to make it useful for hiking, camping, fishing, and any other trip. It's waterproof and dustproof, making it suitable for all of your outdoor adventures. It has a 3.5-hour battery life and is USB rechargeable, so you can quickly get back up to full power. The LED indicator will let you know when it's fully charged.

This lightweight tool has 5/5 stars online. One verified buyer boasts, "Very bright and made of quality materials."

Be prepared for absolutely anything, and give yourself some support for all of your spring and summer adventures. For a limited time, you can get a two-pack of Eight-in-One MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlights for 45% off $54 — just $29.99.

