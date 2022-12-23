Do This One Simple Thing to Take Your Cybersecurity Seriously in 2023

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the year comes to a close and you analyze your business's performance and look ahead to next year, it's important not to overlook cybersecurity. Cyber attacks are rampant in today's world, and with inflation cutting into your bottom line and remote work making you spend more time on public Wi-Fi, it's absolutely vital that you invest in a VPN.

You don't have to break the bank for a quality cybersecurity solution like Windscribe VPN, which has earned 4/5-star ratings from Tech Radar and PC World and a 4.4/5-star rating from G2. And now, you can get it on sale for 66% off.

Windscribe is both a desktop application and browser extension working in conjunction to protect your online privacy and improve your overall internet experience. The intuitive interface allows you to get online easily and supports unlimited downloads and simultaneous connections, all while prioritizing anonymity with an AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key, as well as a strict zero-logging policy that doesn't even require an email address to sign up.

The VPN gives you access to servers in 69 countries, the ability to work on multiple protocols, and a ton of other cool features. The desktop app takes the security further by providing a firewall and a secure hotspot and proxy gateway so you can turn your own computer into a secure Wi-Fi router and create a proxy server on your network for other devices. With the browser extension, you'll also be able to block ads and trackers that follow you across the web, track and delete cookies, and change your location at will.

Invest in your cybersecurity in 2023 without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get a three-year subscription to a Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for 66% off $207 at just $69.

