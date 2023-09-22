Free Webinar: Guarding Your Digital Fort - Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs Join us as our experts shed light on straightforward, non-technical measures that entrepreneurs can adopt to fortify their digital domains.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Shutterstock

In today's digital age, safeguarding your business's online presence is as crucial as protecting its physical assets. With the surge in cyber threats, even small businesses and solo entrepreneurs are at risk.

But what if you don't have an IT team at your disposal? No problem. Moderated by Entrepreneur's Terry Rice, he'll be joined by Dell experts Cory Freeman, Product Marketing Manager, and Amy Price, Product Marketing Team Lead. This webinar will shed light on straightforward, non-technical measures that entrepreneurs can adopt to fortify their digital domains.

Register Now

Key Takeaways:

  • Understanding Cyber Threats: Grasp the primary threats that target entrepreneurs, so you're aware of what you're up against.
  • Non-Techy Solutions: Discover easy-to-implement, non-technical strategies that can vastly improve your cybersecurity stance.
  • Protecting Your Reputation: Learn why a cyber-incident can be detrimental to your online reputation and steps to prevent it.
  • Contingency Planning: Delve into creating a simple action plan for when things go awry, ensuring business continuity and resilience.

Register Now
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Cybersecurity

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Forget Employee Feedback, 'Feedforward' Is the Latest Workplace Trend — If You're Not Doing It, You Might Be Irrelevant Already

Stop dreading your yearly performance reviews and start becoming irreplaceable.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

Why Brands are Becoming the New Badges of Belief and Belonging

Brands have a responsibility that shouldn't be taken lightly. They can make the world a better place, one brand at a time.

By John Emery
Business News

Is Your Relationship With Your Work at a Breaking Point? You're Not Alone, Survey Finds

In a new survey by HP, 83% of unhappy workers said they are willing to earn less to be happier at their job.

By Sam Silverman
Data & Recovery

Connect to Data Networks While You Travel with This Digital SIM

Get online anywhere while you travel with aloSIM — now $28 off.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Here's the Secret to Growing Your Small Business, According to Execs at UPS, Airbnb, Mastercard, and Other Big Brands

These 10 executives work at big companies, overseeing programs that help small business. Here's the advice they wish all small business owners were getting.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Innovation

If You Want to Be an Industry Leader, Be an Industry Innovator. Here's How to Inspire Innovation in Your Business.

Innovation isn't just about making something new; it's about improving something.

By Scott Deming