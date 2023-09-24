Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs who are looking to grow businesses always have to look at cybersecurity. On one hand, if you want to build a business in any industry, you need a plan for protecting its digital assets. On the other hand, if you want to get in on the ever-growing need for cybersecurity services, then educating yourself could be the way to go. Now through September 30, you can get the Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $754).

This advanced cybersecurity bootcamp features over 400 hours of courses on IT essentials, programming languages, cloud security, and so much more. Let's take a look at some of the more popular and valued courses available here.

In Python for Security, users can take advantage of reviewing 15 lectures with five hours of content whenever they need it for the rest of their lives. The course is designed for users who want to learn the basics of Python — the most popular programming language in the world — for security testing. It shows users how to handle security challenges in Python code, how to spot vulnerabilities, and more.

The course Mobile Security is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. It features eight lectures on a variety of focuses including defining components of a mobile application, security controls of mobile OS, and more. This course and others are taught by instructors from Iducate (formerly iCollege), which has been teaching hundreds of thousands of students IT online since 2012.

Advance in the IT field and get this cybersecurity developer & IT skills bundle on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $754) until September 30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

