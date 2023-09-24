Get a Cybersecurity and IT Bootcamp For $39.97 Help keep your digital assets safe with cybersecurity courses (reg. $754) on sale for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs who are looking to grow businesses always have to look at cybersecurity. On one hand, if you want to build a business in any industry, you need a plan for protecting its digital assets. On the other hand, if you want to get in on the ever-growing need for cybersecurity services, then educating yourself could be the way to go. Now through September 30, you can get the Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $754).

This advanced cybersecurity bootcamp features over 400 hours of courses on IT essentials, programming languages, cloud security, and so much more. Let's take a look at some of the more popular and valued courses available here.

In Python for Security, users can take advantage of reviewing 15 lectures with five hours of content whenever they need it for the rest of their lives. The course is designed for users who want to learn the basics of Python — the most popular programming language in the world — for security testing. It shows users how to handle security challenges in Python code, how to spot vulnerabilities, and more.

The course Mobile Security is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. It features eight lectures on a variety of focuses including defining components of a mobile application, security controls of mobile OS, and more. This course and others are taught by instructors from Iducate (formerly iCollege), which has been teaching hundreds of thousands of students IT online since 2012.

Advance in the IT field and get this cybersecurity developer & IT skills bundle on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $754) until September 30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Training Information Technology

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Limited-Time Price Drop: Dual-Camera Drones for $110

Get an Alpha Z Pro 4K and Flying Fox drone bundle before supply runs out.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Opening a New McDonald's Franchise Will Be More Expensive in 2024

Starting January 1, franchise royalty fees will rise from 4% to 5% for new locations in the U.S. and Canada.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

How to Master Decision-Making in a World Full of Options

Use these seven practical strategies to make more effective business choices.

By Ryan McGrath
Leadership

Employers: The Burden of Going Back Into The Office Is Not as Bad as You Think — It's Worse.

Leaders falsely perceive employee wellbeing to be already high and believe the burden of going to the office will be not that bad in this broader context. This disconnect between perception and reality is what I call the "Wellbeing Paradox."

By Gleb Tsipursky
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Starting a Business

16 Accelerators Designed to Fast-Track Small Business Founder Success

If you want to start up, level up, or scale up, look into these accelerator programs being offered by the big businesses on our Champions of Small Business list.

By Entrepreneur Staff