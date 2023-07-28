Get an Extra Discount on a Tiny Camera, Just $60.99 This camera may be little, but there's a ton you can do with it.

If your business involves commercial driving, you may want to invest in a dashcam. A recent study from NSTSCE found that 87% of commercial crashes in the U.S. are due to avoidable driver error or risky behavior, and you may be able to discourage that simply by installing a camera that records what really happened to your commercial vehicles. The TOKK™ CAM C2+ is a compact day and night vision camera that you can mount in your vehicles, but that's not all it can do.

During the Back-to-School sale, this compact Wi-Fi camera is on sale for $60.99, and shipping is free.

A camera you can use to watch the road, your building, or your back.

There's more than one way to use this little camera. The TOKK™ CAM C2+ is only 1.5-inches wide, but that doesn't stop it from offering a clear 1280x720P view day or night. Use the included clip to attach it to your clothes for a discreet body camera, or use the stand to hide it outside and keep watch over your brick and mortar. Download the free iOS and Android app to get a live view of what your camera is seeing so you can always check up on your business while you're away.

If your company employs commercial drivers, use the TOKK™ Cam to get an objective view of the road. That means you can identify risky behavior or provide a video record to your insurance provider in case of a traffic incident. Plus, the C2's compact size means you can install it on a dashboard or even a smaller vehicle like an eBike.

All videos are saved locally onto a MicroSD card (up to 64GB), you can also connect to a cloud account. Your purchase even gives you one for 30 days for free.

Save on a camera the size of a cookie.

An HD video recording could make all the difference on the road or around the office.

Get a TOKK™ CAM C2+ on sale for $60.99. No coupon needed.

Check out this deal and others included in the Back-to-School Collection.

Prices subject to change.

