During the pandemic, you may have gotten very comfortable with remote work. But now that things have gotten more back to normal, people are expected to be back in the office more often. Even entrepreneurs are likely expected to do more face-to-face meetings, which means more commuting time.

If you're sick of paying high gas prices and monthly car payments, there's a better alternative. And during Deal Days (our answer to Prime Day), you can get it for an incredible price. The BirdBike eBike is on sale for more than $1,000 off through July 14.

From the originators of the public e-scooter, the BirdBike has earned 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot, while T3 writes, "The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on."

This electric bike combines the best features of commuter bikes, mountain bikes, and other e-bikes for a superior ride. A powerful 500W motor runs efficiently at all speeds, giving you a boost up hills or an extra dose of speed if you're running late. You can see all the stats you need, from speed to battery life, on an embedded dash display.

The high-performance Carbon Drive Train is designed to meet the demands of rough terrain and eliminates the need for chain maintenance.

Even more importantly, the removable 36V/12.8Ah battery recharges quickly and provides an efficient, eco-friendly way to get around town. Of course, there's also an anti-theft alarm to protect your e-bike in the city.

Grab an easier way to commute while this exclusive price is available.

Now through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the BirdBike eBike for 60% off $2,299 at just $899.97 and free shipping.

