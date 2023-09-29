Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're all looking for ways to save time, money, and effort. Those are a few reasons why OpenAI's ChatGPT took off like a rocket when it was released last year. While people have become more critical of AI-generated work, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of applications.

If you know how to use ChatGPT, there are a variety of ways artificial intelligence can save you time and effort, automate tasks, and help you get back to living your life and running your business effectively. So, now's the time to learn the ropes with this ChatGPT artificial intelligence OpenAI training bundle, just $14.97 now through September 30.

This bundle includes four courses from instructors Mike Wheeler (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Alex Genadinik (4.4/5-star rating), and John Elder (4.4/5-star rating). Each has extensive experience with ChatGPT and chatbots in general, giving you the power and resources to effectively use ChatGPT.

At the start, you'll get into the basics, learning how to write effective ChatGPT prompts to elicit the responses you want. You'll be taught how to use ChatGPT for research purposes, writing effective copy, and more. As you progress, you can become well-versed on how to scale your content operations with ChatGPT, write sales copy, and create business web pages. Finally, you'll eventually learn how to even create your own chatbots using tools like Python, Django, and Tkinter to solve even more specific problems.

Artificial intelligence is here and it's time you took full advantage.

Until September 30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get this info-packed ChatGPT artificial intelligence OpenAI training bundle for just $14.97, more than half off the original $52 price.

Prices subject to change.