It's pretty clear what's happening. We are creating more devices and placing more value on digital assets as time goes on. Therefore, it makes sense that the field of cybersecurity is growing rapidly. In fact, there are over three-quarters of a million cybersecurity job openings across the United States. For aspiring professionals who are interested in learning about cybersecurity, This knowledge-packed IT course bundle is on sale for $59.99 (reg. $195) for a limited time.

This bundle features 13 courses and nearly 240 hours of content on CompTIA and cybersecurity. CompTIA It Fundamentals+ is one of many well-reviewed courses in this bundle. It breaks down how CompTIA Fundamentals certification is a must for those who don't have an IT background and want to break into the field. Across its 58 lectures, this course includes breakdowns of computer hardware, software, IT terminology, basic computing, databases, and more.

CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ is another well-reviewed course in this bundle. It breaks down how to improve your cloud-based IT skills, how to be better prepared to find the right cloud solutions for different business environments, and how to better understand cloud-based infrastructure services.

These courses are taught by instructors from Iducate, which is an IT training services provider with over 700,000 students across the world. And this bundle is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. One five-star reviewer wrote, "Very worth the buy."

Get the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate

