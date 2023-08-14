Degoo Premium Offers an Ample 10TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Less Than $100 Ditch the usual monthly fees.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

We're all just one coffee spill or computer crash away from losing a wealth of important files...if we don't have a storage solution in place. And if you've diligently subscribed to a cloud storage option, like millions of Americans who are paying around $225 billion a year annually on cloud infrastructure services according to Statista, then we don't need to remind you how costly that gets.

If you're looking for a solution that offers secure storage for your important data, ample space to grow with, and a one-time low price that's easy on the wallet, look no further than this Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan. It's currently on sale for just $99.99 — cutting nearly $1,000 off the $1,080 price tag — with no coupon code needed.

With Degoo Premium, you can backup your file securely for one low price, with a generous 10TB of storage space. That's ample enough to hold personal and business files alike, while you sleep easy knowing everything is safe thanks to Degoo Premium's 256-bit AES encryption. Need to share something? Sending links is super simple with Degoo, too, just send it over via email, link, or messaging app.

When you upload files onto the Degoo Premium cloud, they're automatically duplicated to give you peace of mind. Upload from any device at any time, and rest assured their automatic file change detection will keep your information up to date. There are even AI-powered photo discovery features included that help you find the best files and save you time.

Safeguard your files and memories with this Degoo Premium Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for just $99.99 (reg. $1,080), no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Data Storage Technology Data Management Cloud Storage

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Millions of Amazon Packages Will Now Arrive Without Any Packaging At All

The e-commerce giant is now offering customers the option of less or zero packaging. Customer responses have ranged from criticism to praise for the eco-friendly move.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Starting a Business

Drew Brees: From Football to Franchising

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees shares his remarkable transition from the football field to the world of entrepreneurship.

By Jeff Fenster
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Career

The Hidden Dangers of 'Rage Applying' and How to Spot the Warning Signs, According to a Veteran Career Coach

Donna Shannon, founder and president of Personal Touch Career Services, reveals how to improve your work situation the right way.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff