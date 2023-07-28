Fid out how to get a MacBook Air that's sleek, portable, and reliable for a great price.

A 2023 VentureBeat report found that companies waste up to 33% of their IT budget, and you might be doing the same by only purchasing new hardware. If you want a low-cost way to secure reliable computers for your remote or traveling workers, consider shopping for refurbished devices. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air is only $299.97 until August 13 during the Back-to-School sale.

This refurbished MacBook Air is a sleek and portable computer designed for users seeking a reliable and efficient device for on-the-go activities. For remote or traveling professionals, it could be a reliable platform to run productivity software like Microsoft Office, especially if you use an emulator to install a Windows operating system like Windows 11 Pro.

The 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor can be Turbo Boosted up to 2.7GHz, which may be useful for multitaskers who need to move between several apps. With 4GB of RAM and Intel HD Graphics 6000, this laptop may perform smoothly for office applications, but it may not be a reliable computer for demanding apps for graphic design or video editing.

Professionals, students, or just about anyone on the go can take advantage of the 256GB SSD for convenient, expansive storage that doesn't rely on a Wi-Fi connection. One of the standout features of this laptop is its lengthy battery. On a single charge, it may last for up to 12 hours of constant operation. However, battery life may change if you are running the Turbo Boost.

The grade "B" refurbished rating means there may be slight signs of superficial wear on the case and bevel of this MacBook. These will not affect operation and can be covered with the included black snap-on case.

