Don't Wait for Prime Day to Invest in a Tech Bundle for Your Remote Workers Get this like-new iPad Air that comes with Beats headphones for $100 ahead of Prime Day.

By Entrepreneur Store

Whether you need to equip your office workers with computers or get your remote workers the means to stay connected with the rest of the team, the cost of all that hardware adds up. According to a study from Computer Economics, the average small business spends up to 6.9% of their total revenue just on IT. However, you can reduce your costs by shopping for refurbished deals.

This refurbished iPad Air is Grade A, in near-mint condition, and comes with a few useful accessories, too. Normally, this deal would cost $149.99, but you can pick the bundle up for a price drop during the Deal Days Sale — our version of Prime Day. Get it all on sale for just $99.97.

One low-cost purchase could give your remote and traveling workers an easy way to stay connected and stay productive. This bundle includes a like-new Grade A refurbished iPad Air.

With 16GB local storage and an A7 chip, this tablet could be useful for connectivity apps like Slack, email, and FaceTime. Plus, it comes with a pair of Beats Flex headphones, a renewed open-box return that has been tested, cleaned, and repackaged into its original packaging. It features a long battery life and excellent sound quality.

This bundle also comes with iPad accessories to keep your tablet safe and accessible on the go. That includes a screen protector, stylus, case, and a charging cable and block.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Apple iPad Air Bundle with Beats Flex Headphones bundle on sale for $99.97 (reg. $149.99), but supplies are limited, so act fast.

Prices subject to change.

