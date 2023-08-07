Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes you just need to take a break. As a busy entrepreneur, down time can be just as important as those super productive hours you spend hunched over your screen, and unwinding with a good video game is a great way to relax. The only problem? If you're on the go, it can be difficult to drag along your gaming device without the right tools.

The Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch makes playing your Nintendo Switch anywhere a breeze, offering seamless gameplay. And you can currently score this handy gaming docking hub in blue for just $18.99, 24% off the usual price, for a limited time right here.

With this docking station, you'll have support for 4K, 1080p, and 720p video output. That means your overall gaming experience can be a lot clearer and more immersive, so you can really escape the real world temporarily. And one-touch display switching is available so you can swap from TV to tabletop mode depending on your mood.

This docking station is super lightweight and compact — so small it can fit in your pocket — so it's easy to take along anywhere, whether you're traveling or just chilling on the couch. And the plug-and-play feature means there is no driver installation required. It's compatible with most USB devices, and ready to take your gaming up a notch.

Take a load off with this convenient gaming device, the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch, now just $18.99 (reg. $24) for a limited time.

