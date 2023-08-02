Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods With This Back-to-School Sale Deal, Just $16.97 Plug multiple devices into one cable with this three-in-one charger.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

You may rely on your remote workers, but an easy mistake for a business owner to make is to let them feel isolated just because they don't come into the office. If you want to encourage your remote team and give them something they can actually use, send along some hardware that helps them clean up their workspace.

During the Back-to-School Sale, this three-in-one USB-C Charging Cable with connectors for Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods is just $16.97.

Motivate your remote team.

This all-in-one cable has three spots to connect as many devices. The two lightning connectors can plug into an iPhone or AirPods case, and there's a spot left over for your Apple Watch. It may seem like a simple gift for your employees, but something they can use every day that actually is a recipe for boosted productivity.

This cable does not come with a separate AC adapter. It connects via USB-C, and the speed it charges will depend on the strength of the power source you connect it to. You can quickly power up your iPod Touch or plug in your iPad before signing off for the night.

Traveling workers may especially benefit from this simple gadget. With only one cable to think of, there are fewer opportunities to forget an essential charger and risk downtime while they find a replacement.

Save 51% on a cable for your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Equip your remote team with a cable they can use daily. The Three-in-One USB-C Charging Cable could be a daily essential for your team, and it's part of the Back-to-School collection, so it's on sale for a limited time.

Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Three-in-One USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods for $16.97. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

Related Topics

