Before Prime Day, Score Big Savings on This Portable Monitor for Just $129.99

By Entrepreneur Store

If you work from home, as 12% of Americans do, according to Forbes, you know there are some particular challenges to blending your professional and personal life. The best way to set yourself up for success is with a good home office setup, preferably with two screens.

The USteam F22 15.6" 1080P FHD Portable Second Monitor makes things a lot more convenient during the work day and can also be used to improve your gaming experience. During this Deal Days event, our version of Prime Day, it's available for a record-low price of $129.99 (reg. $229.99) through July 14.

Whether you're looking to improve your productivity at work or change how you game, a second monitor offers much more convenience in your daily life. And this particular model, the USteam F22 15.6" 1080P FHD Portable Second Monitor, offers a whole lot of perks — portability, a 15.6" inch screen, the 1080P FHD resolution that lets you enjoy stunning images, and the seamless smooth visuals thanks to the minimalist design. It even offers its own sound with built-in 2W dual speakers.

The model's three-sided ultra-narrow bezel display offers clean lines and a nice aesthetic that blends in well with any home office or desk setup. Want to mount it? That's possible, too, thanks to the VESA-mountable feature that can be used for bracket installation and wall mounting. And it's equipped with a mini HDMI, Type-C, and micro USB port for maximum versatility.

Outfit your home office with this USteam F22 15.6" 1080P FHD Portable Second Monitor, now $129.99 (reg. $229.99) during our version of Prime Day now through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT while supplies last, and no coupon code required.

