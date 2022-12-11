Remote Work Is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor
Save more than half off.
One of the best aspects of remote work is that you can set up an office anywhere there's Wi-Fi. From your favorite coffee shop to a cozy library to the local bar, you really can work from anywhere. But whether or not you can be productive from anywhere is a different story.
You need the right tools to support your remote work lifestyle and if you're spending a lot of time multitasking between tabs, you probably want a second monitor. Fortunately, you don't have to remain bound to your home office when you have the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor.
An extra monitor can be a great asset whether you're a designer, data analyst, student, or anyone else who works with many windows open. Desklab is more than just another monitor, however. The versatile, ultra-portable 4K screen gives your laptop touchscreen functionality, giving you added flexibility that you'd expect from a tablet. That way, you can set up your laptop with the regular keyboard, and add a second touchscreen monitor to make it easier to sketch, design, manage data, chat, and much more. Desklab connects via USB-C, HDMI, or 3.5mm auxiliary ports, making it usable with your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your game console.
Desklab offers integrated speakers and a plug-and-play design that lets you utilize it as a complete system so you can reduce the clutter in your backpack. Universal compatibility and a portable, lightweight design makes it just about a perfect companion for any remote worker.
Get the most out of every day no matter where you decide to work. Right now, you can get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for 58% off $700 at just $289.99. That's a huge discount on a tool you can utilize every day of your remote working life.
Prices subject to change.
