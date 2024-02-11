Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Modern businesses need solutions for backing up important data and sharing that content with colleagues, clients, employees, collaborators, and anyone else who needs it. With the revolution taking place in the world of cloud storage, you can fulfill each of these business needs with an affordable lifetime subscription.

You can get this Smmall Cloud Individual Plan Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $288) for a limited time.

Smmall Cloud is designed to be a simple and easy-to-navigate platform with focused and customizable file-sharing features. Using it is easy and straightforward with the platform's drag-and-drop interface. Upon starting your Smmall Cloud subscription, you can set up a user profile page to promote your work and drive traffic to pages that you want to get attention.

Smmall Cloud makes file sharing easy, and its image-sharing features support high-end Retina graphics. Videos are presented without clutter or comments, so whoever you're sharing them with can focus just on the video. Smmall Cloud also comes with support for Markdown docs, sharing PDFs, audio files, and screenshots that can be shared in one easy step with the accompanying Mac app.

Users of this plan can take advantage of 5GB of individual file transfers and 50GB of total storage. Teams love Smmall Cloud because of the statistics it offers on your activities and related files, its customizability, and how it streamlines the important practice of storing, backing up, and sharing content. Don't miss this limited-time deal.

