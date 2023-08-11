Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Investing in the best tools and programs to ensure your business operates smoothly is a proven method for success. If you're simply using what's available to you on the internet, or whichever programs you've gotten used to over the years, it's worth re-examining your content production tool kit. For example, you might benefit from this sale on a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License, only $34.97 (reg. $49.99) for two days only — sale ending August 13.

It's worth noting off the top that a Microsoft Office 2021 license will require that you update your OS to Windows 10 or 11, which is a positive in itself because the more contemporary operating system will improve performance and security for your CPU across the board. That's especially important for work computers.

Having access to the complete Microsoft Office Suite means that you can reliably embark on projects with the ability to organize with spreadsheets, present larger ideas via slideshows, and email with a compatible program across your teams. Your Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license will come with the following programs:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams (Free version only)

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher (Windows Only)

Microsoft Office Access (Windows Only)

This deal is good for a one-time installation on one Windows PC, which can be used for home or work.

This deal is rated an impressive 4.69/5 stars by verified purchasers. One five-star reviewer named George wrote, "Everything worked like a charm, from downloading, key registration with Microsoft to installation."

This lifetime license to Microsoft Office Windows is on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $49.99) until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.