Get up to speed with the most promising business tools of the future.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT and AI tools are taking over industries everywhere. Entrepreneurs and business leaders who want to deepen their understanding of these tools to better position themselves to capitalize on their tech in the future need to study up—and they might as well do it from home.

For a limited time only, the 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree is on sale for $29.99 (reg. $790). This in-depth bundle features 65 lectures that make up ten hours of content you can access around the clock.

These courses break down key topics, like how generative AI might influence the market in years to come. They investigate and show the wide range of generative AI tools available, letting business leaders glean perspective on which ones may help them better run their businesses.

For capitalizing on the power of AI, the 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree program features techniques and methods for creating better content with an AI tool with things like prompt guides.

One of the coolest elements of this program is that it lets users get real-world, hands-on experience working on projects where users integrate AI with existing systems. Some of these projects include using AI for text-based content like blogs and scripts, crafting images with AI, and automating tasks.

These courses are taught by instructors from Eduonix Learning Solutions, which has an average instructor rating of 4/5 stars. One of its instructors—Vlad—is a tech entrepreneur who leads Kreoverse, a top AI chatbot and avatar agency.

Remember that the 2024 Complete ChatGPT & Gemini AI Advanced E-Degree is on sale for $29.99 (reg. $790).

StackSocial prices subject to change.