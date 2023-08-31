Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to a Harvard study, more than a quarter of all entrepreneurs reported feeling immense stress, which eventually led to burnout. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to ensure you don't feel this way. Per Forbes, one way to avoid burnout and destress from your entrepreneurial work is through enjoying downtime and activities unrelated to work. If one of your favorite out-of-office activities is browsing through old memories, but you want to digitize them for easier access, look no further than this film and slide scanner.

With the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, you can digitize and preserve those precious memories. During the Labor Day Sale, you can grab this device for only $169.97 with code KODAK. You'll have to act fast since this deal ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

From the global leader in photography, Kodak's intuitive tool has earned 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon for its ease of use. Simply load your slides and film to the quick-feeding tray technology. Then, enjoy a post-work night of reminiscing. The Slide N Scan works with color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50 mm slides (135, 110, 126) to quickly digitize your physical memories and let you view negatives on your device with ease.

The 14MP image sensor lets you enhance the resolution from 14 to 22MP while integrated controls allow you to adjust the color and rotate images. You can even restore negatives more fully while viewing them. Plus, you can choose to view your negatives on the built-in LCD display, or connect to a TV or computer for a more immersive slideshow.

For entrepreneurs interested in preserving old memories, Kodak's device that transforms old film and slides may prove to be an excellent hobby to invest in.

During the Labor Day Sale, grab the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner for just $169.97 when you enter code KODAK at checkout. This deal ends September 4 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.