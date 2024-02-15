Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Apple Watch is a proven help to entrepreneurs and business leaders around the world. It's arguable that the band it comes with is not the most ideal for keeping you charged, comfortable, and in style throughout a given workday, however. This limited-time Presidents' Day price drop can help with that.

This PowerBand for the Apple Watch comes with a built-in MagSafe-compatible charger, and it's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $49) through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. A unique Apple Watch strap, this accessory's built-in charger can help those who frequently have busy work days, as well as entrepreneurs and business leaders who travel a lot for work.

The MagSafe-compatible charger is designed with aluminum metal for durability, and its ultra-thin, super-tiny design keeps the band sleek and comfortable despite its powerful charging abilities. Magnetically attaching to your Apple Watch, the charger promises to hold and deliver power consistently.

The band itself comes with a comfortable and lightweight nylon weave that's applied to a super thin design. Its elastic nature makes the wear comfortable and convenient for you to take it off.

Made for Apple Watches, this accessory also comes with a charging connector in the form of a reliable and flexible USB connector. Don't miss this limited-time chance to up your smartwatch game for a reasonable rate.

