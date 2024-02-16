Train Your IT Team With This Cybersecurity Developer Bundle for $59.97 This 26-course bundle focuses on many of the basic skills and tools available to IT professionals — all on sale for Presidents' Day.

Cyber attacks may sound like a theoretical risk in the face of more direct issues to solve, but the cost is certainly real enough. One 2023 IBM report found that the average impact of a data breach on an organization with fewer than 500 employees was more than $3 million.

However, there are small changes and low-cost investments your business can make to help improve your cybersecurity. Training your own IT team could go a long way toward modernizing your online security, and you could get started with the Complete 2024 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle while it's on sale for $59.97 for Presidents' Day.

Improve your cybersecurity.

This 26-course bundle focuses on many of the basic skills and tools available to IT professionals. It may be best suited to employees who have some tech experience.

Courses include guides for coding in Python, tips for using operating systems like Linux for security, and lessons on using other IT tools and systems like Microsoft Azure. Learners can practice more hands-on ethical hacking skills like penetration testing or learn more about mobile security using Microsoft 365.

All course materials are available for life and can be viewed and reviewed as many times as you would like. Each course is taught by professionals from iCollege and gives learners the chance to learn through video lectures and hands-on lessons.

These courses do not provide certification beyond a certificate of course completion. If your employees want to seek out professional certification, course materials may help them prepare for CompTIA certification.

Train your own IT team.

Invest in training your IT team with in-house resources that could lead to actual professional certifications for your ambitious employees.

You only have until February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get the Complete 2024 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle on sale for $59.97, with no coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

