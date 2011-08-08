Get All Access for $5/mo

Wix.com Helps You Mint Mobile Sites To keep up with mobile customers, having a mobile-ready website is key. Here's how to get one.

By Jonathan Blum

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wix.com Helps You Mint Mobile SiteHaving a traditional online storefront isn't enough anymore. As customers cling to their smartphones with greater enthusiasm, having just an average business website -- if it isn't already -- may start losing you sales.

Tel Aviv-based Wix.com is offering a possible solution: As of last week the company, which also has offices in New York, is offering a do-it-yourself website development tool aimed at the mobile Web.

Wix's basic services are free. You can design a website and publish it to a Wix.com address for free, but you'll have to pay subscription fees, ranging from about $5 to $16 per month, to do things like link the site to your own domain or remove Wix's advertisements.

We've given the pre-release demo of the product a quick once-over and spoke with company management. Here is what you need to know if you're considering launching your own mobile website:

What it is: Founded in 2006, Wix specializes in DIY Web design. Its new mobile site tool creates content for mobile devices like the iPhone and, to a limited extent, the iPad. Wix's mobile website builder uses simple templates and editing tools that deliver mobile Web basics: a home page with the site name and an image, plus a list of pages with additional content such as photo galleries or lists of services. A preview sidebar shows how the changes look as you go.

The bare-bones approach is intentional, says Wix CEO Avishai Abrahami. The company's initial idea was to move users' existing Wix websites to mobile devices, but the idea was a flop with beta users who favored more compact, to-the-point mobile sites.

Why you might like it: It's ridiculously easy to use. We created a live mobile website within, no exaggeration, minutes. There isn't much to it -- you can edit text, upload images and change the site colors -- but the tool includes mobile must-haves like the click-to-call and click-to-text buttons, which let mobile users reach you right away.

Why you might not like it: One word: Flash. Wix's traditional Web-development tool is based on Adobe's programing environment, called Flash, so your Web customers need to use a device that supports the language to see your site. Most PCs do, but many mobile devices do not; Apple's iPad is the best known. Wix uses more Web-friendly development languages for its new mobile tools, but the Flash-based approach still causes problems. Wix mobile sites do well in small format devices like the iPhone, but look frankly unprofessional on the bigger iPad screen.

Bottom line: As a low-cost entry to the mobile Web, Wix offers some interesting options for small businesses. Although the Adobe Flash-based site editor might be a deal-breaker for some users, the service is worth a look. There is no harm in having a quick and easy-to-make mobile site.

What's stopping you from making your site mobile? Leave a comment and let us know.

Jonathan Blum is a freelance writer and the principal of Blumsday LLC, a Web-based content company specializing in technology news.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight

An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James
Business News

Taylor Swift Tickets Are Expensive — But There's an Extra Cost That's Leaving Fans Shocked

The Eras Tour is driving record hotel and short-term rental demand and prices around the globe.

By David James
Business News

Can ChatGPT Help Start a Business? I Tried GPT-4o to Find Out.

I tried ChatGPT for business advice, from the perspective of a first-time founder looking for ideas and guidance.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

He Started an 'Accidental' Business at 25 With Just $2,000 — Then Gave His Product to the Pope: 'Anyone Can Be an Entrepreneur'

Michael Aram, founder of the namesake luxury home and jewelry brand, learned the art of metalworking in India — and used it to launch a global brand.

By Amanda Breen
Legal

Relocating Your Business Can Be Complicated — Here's Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Seamless Move

If you've decided to move your business to another state, there are specific processes to follow. Here's how to do it right.

By Nellie Akalp
Marketing

Don't Copy Big Brands to Increase Your Sales on Amazon — Do This Instead

I'm an Amazon Consultant, and if you want explosive growth, don't look to the big brands' listings for answers. Here's what you need to do instead.

By Tanner Rankin