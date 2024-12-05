Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Whether you're working from home or meeting with a potential client, it's important to equip yourself with technology that can keep up. An outdated computer can slow you down, and inefficiencies can cost business owners big.

If you're looking for a low-cost, high-efficiency laptop, this MacBook Pro is a smart option. The lightweight build makes working on the go painless, but it still has impressive hardware for a computer that's over $1,000 off during Cyber Week. Instead of paying $1,499, you can get this MacBook Pro for only $409.97, but stock is limited.

A reliable computer for entrepreneurs

Under the hood, this MacBook has a powerful 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor for smooth multitasking. You'll appreciate the Retina display's sharp, vibrant visuals—perfect for editing presentations or reviewing creative work—and True Tone technology automatically adjusts the screen to suit your environment for reduced eye strain during long days.

With 8GB of RAM, this MacBook Pro is built to handle demanding applications without missing a beat, whether you're running accounting software or designing marketing materials. The 256GB SSD provides fast storage, minimizing load times so you can dive into your work without delay. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports offer versatile connectivity, letting you connect external monitors, charge your device, and transfer files quickly—all at once.

The Touch Bar, integrated with Touch ID, adds a layer of customization and security. Use the Touch Bar to access shortcuts tailored to your workflow, and rest easy knowing your data is secure with a fingerprint sensor for instant, secure login. A 10-hour battery life means you can power through meetings, calls, and creative work without scrambling for an outlet.

Refurbished with a Grade "A" rating, this model arrives in near-mint condition, but the price is still reduced.

Get a computer that can keep up.

December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get a MacBook Pro for only $409.97.

