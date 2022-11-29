You Can Still Get a Cyber Monday Price on an iPad Air

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur wants to have the best technology available to them. But great tech can be expensive. You can always save money by being willing to buy refurbished electronics — which also benefit the environment — but why settle for ordinary savings? We've extended Cyber Monday for a number of best-selling deals and right now is your last chance to grab a portable work solution at a big discount.

StackCommerce

From now through November 30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can grab a refurbished Apple iPad Air 16GB, plus accessories, for 80% off the list price at just $149.99.

It may be a 2013 model, but if you're looking for a useful tool to help you stay connected when you're traveling or commuting, this is a budget-friendly option. Browse, stream, work, and game on the 9.7" Retina display iPad Air in crystal clarity. The Apple A7 chip and 1GB of RAM support efficient multitasking for up to ten hours on a single charge. It gives you all of the flexibility you need when you want to work away from the office. With WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities, you'll be able to get online and connect to external devices like headphones — something that's especially useful when you're on a plane.

For additional convenience, the iPad Air offers an 8MP back camera with a Five Element Lens, Hybrid IR filter, video stabilization, face detection, and HDR capabilities to chronicle all of your work and adventures. It even offers Siri functionality so you can utilize voice commands to search the web, manage your files, and more.

Cyber Monday is extended, but not for long! You have until the end of the day on November 30 to grab this refurbished Apple iPad Air 16GB with an included charger for 80% off $499 at just $149.99.

Prices subject to change.