You Don't Have to Go Back to School to Get This $279.99 HP EliteDesk and MS Office Deal for Your Business Give your business the boost it needs.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Though it's back-to-school season, most entrepreneurs probably aren't thinking about gearing up to return to classes. But maybe they should, because you're always a student in the field of entrepreneurship, and back-to-school sales can open up savings on tools needed to succeed.

You don't have to be going back to school, for instance, to take advantage of this limited-time price drop on a renewed HP EliteDesk 800G1 desktop computer and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office, now only $279.99. Upgrading your tech and productivity suite has never been easier than with this 5-star rated bundle.

This 2022 HP EliteDesk has been renewed by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher, meaning it was previously owned, but has been fixed up to work and look brand-new. Its renewal is so thorough that there's even a money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with the performance of this desktop.

Powered by a quad-core Intel i5 processor with 8GB DDR3RAM and 250GB solid-state drive, this HP EliteDesk is perfect for home and office use. It delivers lightning-fast performance, whether you're multitasking across spreadsheets, designing an upcoming marketing campaign, or taking a break from your entrepreneurial work with a movie or game. The desktop is widely compatible with popular productivity software, like the included MS Office license, and has an updated system with improved USB connections and RGB lighting.

You won't have to worry about a laggy operating system, either. The HP EliteDesk has been pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro for a seamless and user-friendly interface.

In addition to the desktop, you'll also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. You can access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for life. Enjoy all the software and top-rated programs you need to operate your business efficiently.

Until August 13 at 11:59pm Pacific, you can get a refurbished HP EliteDesk 800G1 Desktop bundled with a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for just $279.99 (reg. $779). For all your other business needs, don't forget to check out Entrepreneur's other incredible Back-to-School deals.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office desktop computers

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug

Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

This is the Best Place to Retire in the U.S., According to a New Report -- and No, it's Not in Florida

Pennsylvania and Florida dominated the top of the list.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Elon Musk Randomly Goes Live in the Middle of the Night to Post Video of Him Lifting Weights

The X owner appeared to doing some late-night feature testing.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A First-Gen iPhone 4GB Just Sold for an Astronomical Amount. Do You Have One Laying Around?

If you could use an extra $190,000 in your wallet, you might want to see if you have one in your old device graveyard.

By Dan Bova
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

Bill Gates Says Changing This Toxic Habit Helped Him Be More Productive: 'I Need to Try Harder'

Gates chatted candidly about the competition to be the hardest worker.

By Emily Rella