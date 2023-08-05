Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Though it's back-to-school season, most entrepreneurs probably aren't thinking about gearing up to return to classes. But maybe they should, because you're always a student in the field of entrepreneurship, and back-to-school sales can open up savings on tools needed to succeed.

You don't have to be going back to school, for instance, to take advantage of this limited-time price drop on a renewed HP EliteDesk 800G1 desktop computer and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office, now only $279.99. Upgrading your tech and productivity suite has never been easier than with this 5-star rated bundle.

This 2022 HP EliteDesk has been renewed by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher, meaning it was previously owned, but has been fixed up to work and look brand-new. Its renewal is so thorough that there's even a money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with the performance of this desktop.

Powered by a quad-core Intel i5 processor with 8GB DDR3RAM and 250GB solid-state drive, this HP EliteDesk is perfect for home and office use. It delivers lightning-fast performance, whether you're multitasking across spreadsheets, designing an upcoming marketing campaign, or taking a break from your entrepreneurial work with a movie or game. The desktop is widely compatible with popular productivity software, like the included MS Office license, and has an updated system with improved USB connections and RGB lighting.

You won't have to worry about a laggy operating system, either. The HP EliteDesk has been pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro for a seamless and user-friendly interface.

In addition to the desktop, you'll also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. You can access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for life. Enjoy all the software and top-rated programs you need to operate your business efficiently.

Until August 13 at 11:59pm Pacific, you can get a refurbished HP EliteDesk 800G1 Desktop bundled with a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for just $279.99 (reg. $779). For all your other business needs, don't forget to check out Entrepreneur's other incredible Back-to-School deals.

Prices subject to change.