Big changes in 2025 will redefine marketing as AI evolves rapidly, offering growth opportunities but also risks. Learn how to stay ahead in this week's video, covering new search platforms and avoiding over-automation.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Big changes are coming in 2025 that could redefine how you market your business — but are you ready? AI-powered marketing is evolving at a breakneck pace, opening new doors for growth while introducing risks that could derail your efforts if you're not careful. These shifts aren't just a trend; they're a transformation that requires action, and you've got a limited window to prepare.

In this week's video, I'll show you how to navigate these shifts without falling behind. Whether it's tapping into the power of new search platforms or avoiding the pitfalls of over-automation, I'll guide you through what's coming — and how to stay ahead of the curve. Let's dive in.

Download the free "AI Success Kit" (limited time only). You'll also get a free chapter from my brand new book, "The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World."