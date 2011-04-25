Unconventional Wisdom: Eight Wacky Schools

For these entrepreneurs, teaching their unusual skills -- from exotic dancing to swallowing swords -- is big business.

Entrepreneurs often are adept at combining a personal skill or interest with business savvy to create a new enterprise. But what happens when a person's area of expertise is a little, well, unusual? As in fire-eating and snake-charming type of wacky. The enterprising performers on this list have created businesses out of teaching their special talents to others. And as it turns out, the businesses behind these schools are growing. Revenues in the fine-arts schools category, which as unlikely as it may sound includes such training, are projected to increase by nearly 3 percent this year to $4.73 billion, says industry research firm IBISWorld. By 2015, revenues are expected to jump to $5.72 billion. That's a lot of clowns, dancers, musicians, sideshow performers -- OK, you get the idea.