Unconventional Wisdom: Eight Wacky Schools

Jonathon Conant, Dave Brown and Anne Brown2001New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago$45-$75 per classEver wonder what it's like to flip through the air, your adrenaline pumping as you swing from bar-to-bar high above the ground? If so, the Trapeze School of New York might be for you. ( Acrophobics need not apply.) The school offers classes for all skill levels, as well as intensive multisession workshops for more advanced "flyers." While the number of students varies annually, the school can collectively host as many as 100,000 classes a year, according to co-founder Jonathon Conant. He says the best part about running the trapeze school is the opportunity to see people "pushing their limits" and "learning to trust themselves and others more fully." We bet it's the thrill of it all, too.