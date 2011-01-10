Franchises

The Top Seven Tech Franchises

A look at the big movers in the technology industry.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Electronic gadgets of nearly every size and function imaginable have permeated lives -- whether at the office, at home or via mobile when you're on the go. This proliferation has resulted in the emergence of a crop of "e-fixers," ready to remedy any tech meltdown a business or individual may experience. The tech franchises that made Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list this year have exhibited outstanding quality, strategy and financial growth.

Here's a look at the top seven technology franchises.

Start Slideshow
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 1: Fast-teks On-site Computer Services

Number of franchises: 267
Franchising since: 2004
Startup costs: $34,650 - $60,600
Overall rank: 120

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable technology partner to turn to can be a game-changer. Enter Tampa, Fla.-based Fast-teks On-Site Computer Services, which offers a range of information-technology solutions for its thousands of small businesses and individual homeowner clients.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 2: The Utility Company

Number of franchises: 71
Franchising since: 2006
Startup costs: $36,321 - $61,987
Overall rank: 241

For The Utility Company, a provider of virtual IT service and support for small and midsize businesses, the main objective is to provide customers with one national point of contact rather than various small point solution providers. And what types of solutions does it provide? The Utility Company can manage technology, communications and vertical line of business applications, as well as resolve problems with software vendors, support centers and manufacturers on a client's behalf.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 3: Computer Troubleshooters

Number of franchises: 457
Franchising since: 1997
Startup costs: $28,800 - $81,500
Overall rank: 252

On-site computer services franchise Computer Troubleshooters was founded by Wilson and Suzanne McOrist in Australia in 1997. Chip Reaves, an American entrepreneur who had operated a similar business in Atlanta, brought the franchise to the U.S. in 1999. Franchisees provide hardware repair, networking, software consulting, diagnostics, Web site development, security consulting and other computer services to small businesses.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 4: WSI Internet

Number of franchises: 1,230
Franchising since: 1996
Startup costs: $60,350 - $166,650
Overall rank: 262

Founded in 1995, WSI Internet provides internet services to small- and midsize businesses over its network of consultants that spans nearly 90 countries and six continents. This Toronto-based company has inked several strategic alliances, partnerships and membership of dominant industry associations -- including the International Franchise Association, the Canadian Franchise Association and the Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization -- that it says give its consultants access to advanced training and other resources.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 5: CPR-Cell Phone Repair Inc.

Number of franchises: 33
Franchising since: 2007
Startup costs: $59,350 - $144,000
Overall rank: 403

Broken cell phones and other busted gadgets once were dismissed as throwaways -- inexpensive to buy and replace. CPR-Cell Phone Repair is breathing new life into your electronics by providing on-premises repairs. From water damage to cracked or shattered LCDs, CPR-Cell Phone Repair fixes smartphones, iPods and all types of devices. The company anticipates that it will expand to about 200 locations by 2012.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 6: CMIT Solutions Inc.

Number of franchises: 124
Franchising since: 1998
Startup costs: $99,800 - $125,950
Overall rank: 472

CMIT Solutions started as a small computer support company in Austin, Texas, in 1996. The business has since become a provider of managed services and other computer consulting services with franchise locations across the U.S. It combines personalized local service with the technical resources of a large national company -- offering small-business clients the products, partnerships, and round-the-clock technical support that standalone locals can't always provide.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

No. 7: Computer Medics of America Inc.

Number of franchises: 60
Franchising since: 2003
Startup costs: $10,300 - $60,000
Overall rank: 480

The idea for Computer Medics of America Inc. was cooked up in 1997 by John Francis while living in the Seattle/Tacoma area of Washington State, where he performed on-site service calls. Two years later, he moved to Eagle River, Alaska, and formed Computer Medics as a full-time mobile computer-repair business serving several neighboring communities. By 2002, the business began marketing nationally and its franchises taken hold across the U.S.
Next Slide
The Top Seven Tech Franchises

Related:

Entrepreneur's Tech Business Franchise Index

The Top Seven Tech Franchises
The 2011 Franchise 500 Ranking
Slideshow: The Top 10 Franchises
Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?
Finding Your Perfect Franchise
Top Franchising Trends for 2011
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The Top Seven Tech Franchises
  • No. 1: Fast-teks On-site Computer Services
  • No. 2: The Utility Company
  • No. 3: Computer Troubleshooters
  • No. 4: WSI Internet
  • No. 5: CPR-Cell Phone Repair Inc.
  • No. 6: CMIT Solutions Inc.
  • No. 7: Computer Medics of America Inc.
  • Related:
 Next Slide