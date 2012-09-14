The Shark Tank Effect: Top Success Stories from the First 3 Seasons

September 14, 2012 10 min read

Each fall, startup junkies tune in to ABC’s Shark Tank to watch the Sharks rip the business concepts and to drool over the money some entrepreneurs score. But what happens after the cameras stop rolling?

As season four starts tonight, we decided to find out how much of a difference that Shark Tank exposure and funding from the investors helped the winning startups. To find out which businesses hit the big time, we asked the Sharks which ones they considered their most successful investments. Here are 10 of their top choices -- plus one more entrepreneur who refused the Sharks’ funding offers twice but still saw his business explode.

