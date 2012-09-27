9 U.S. Cities You Wouldn't Think Are Hubs for Tech Startups

September 27, 2012

From Silicon Valley in California to Silicon Alley in New York, it may seem that those areas have cornered the market on tech genius, but don't be fooled. The internet is decentralizing business, allowing entrepreneurs to build smart, lean businesses in far-flung places.

These eight places may not leap out as startup hotbeds, but they're making a name for themselves with investors and innovators alike. And tech entrepreneurs are flocking to these places to get their startups off the ground.