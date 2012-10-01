10 Must-See Documentaries for Entrepreneurs

Freakonomics The Movie (2010)



Six top documentarians including Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me) tackle a film adaptation of Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner's best-selling book on incentives-based thinking.

Why it's a must-see: The filmmakers weave brief, diverse tales aimed at answering the question: What really makes people do what they do? Will the possibility of a financial reward encourage students to improve their grades? Will sumo wrestlers cheat if given the incentive to do so? The answers are always entertaining and often surprising.

Lesson: If you understand the factors that motivate people to action, you just might be able to motivate them to become your biggest customer.