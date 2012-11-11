10 Tech Startups That Can Improve Your Life

November 11, 2012

The startup space has become increasingly crowded with companies trying to help you find dates, find good deals or connect with new people online.

But what about the ones that have the potential to change your life?

From a tool that lets you remotely lock and unlock your door to a ride-sharing system that helps you get around easily, there are several startups that aim to make life better for people every day. Some startup founders like Hugo Fiennes of Electric Imp, a home automation system, believe that their products can help make life easier for users.

"There's a Utopian vision where you come home and the lights are on and one button can turn everything off," Electric Imp co-founder Hugo Fiennes told Business Insider's Steve Kovach. "And I think a lot of people don't fancy that investment and go, 'I can turn the lights on and off myself.' But there's usually one thing that's important to them, which they'd like to have monitored or notified about."

Like Electric Imp, there are a slew of startups that are poised to change our lives for the better.

