The Top 10 Franchises for 2013

A classic headline from the satirical newspaper The Onion proclaims, "New Starbucks Opens in Rest Room of Existing Starbucks." These days the same joke could apply to Subway. In the last year the number of Subways located in nontraditional places--hospitals, universities, truck stops, stadiums--grew nearly 9 percent, now comprising 24 percent of the chain's more than 37,000 franchise locations around the globe.

So how does the company, which celebrated its 47th year in business in 2012, keep new customers coming through the door and new franchisees signing up? Subway's breakfast offering has been a growth engine, more than doubling revenue since its launch in 2010. Meanwhile, in 2012 the company received the American Heart Association "Heart Check" for healthful menu items, solidifying the brand's reputation as a "slimmer" alternative to other fast food.

After adding roughly 1,000 domestic units and 1,500 international units last year, the company estimates adding 2,600 in 2013. "For us, it's been more of the same," says chief development officer Don Fertman. "By staying true to our values, keeping things simple, keeping overhead low, serving a great product and recruiting great franchisees and sandwich artists, we are going to grow as solid in the coming year as we did in the last year."