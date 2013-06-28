The Art of the Pivot

June 28, 2013

Times change, technologies change, markets change. To survive, the best leaders realize that their businesses must change as well.

We’ve collected a range of companies, from online retailers to video-game manufacturers, who’ve made the difficult decisions to alter how they do business. Our latest special report, Business in Transformation, launches today and will explore stories from businesses like these in detail, sharing lessons that are valuable to any company’s decision-makers.

