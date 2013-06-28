Growth Strategies

The Art of the Pivot

  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Art of the Pivot
Image credit: NBC News
Entrepreneur Staff

Times change, technologies change, markets change. To survive, the best leaders realize that their businesses must change as well.

We’ve collected a range of companies, from online retailers to video-game manufacturers, who’ve made the difficult decisions to alter how they do business. Our latest special report, Business in Transformation, launches today and will explore stories from businesses like these in detail, sharing lessons that are valuable to any company’s decision-makers.
 

Start Slideshow
The Art of the Pivot

Amazon.com

Amazon.com

Remember when Amazon just sold books? The online retail site opened for business in 1995, during the Internet’s earliest days. Since then, the company has managed to change how people shop, luring them away from brick-and-mortar businesses by selling everything from jewelry to furniture to groceries, thanks to an advanced customer-metrics systems and an efficient network of fulfillment centers that delivers goods quickly and at a low cost.

Next Slide
The Art of the Pivot

Nintendo

Nintendo
Image credit: Giant Bomb

Not just techies and teenage boys can love video games. That was the idea behind the Nintendo Wii, a product launched in 2006 to expand gaming to non-gamers. Its product line featured simple games and an affordable console. An intuitive remote control mimicked a player’s real-life movements and attracted moms, seniors and fitness aficionados to yoga, bowling and golf. The console contributed to a 228 percent boost in revenue between 2006 and 2008, and helped the company sell tens of millions of copies.

Next Slide
The Art of the Pivot

Xerox

Xerox
Image credit: Muy Computer Pro

Making copiers and fax machines isn’t an asset in a paperless world. Realizing this, the company switched from selling office machinery to handling business processes such as data processing, HR benefits management and customer-relationship-management services to businesses and governments around the globe. The change was fueled by acquisitions of data-processing firms, including Affiliated Computer Systems in 2010. The company’s revenue has increased 50 percent since 2010. 

Next Slide
The Art of the Pivot

Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel
Image credit: Mall of America Blog

This fixture of Fifth Avenue’s upscale retail scene had a makeover. In 2009, it put aside its apparel business and decided instead to focus on beauty and accessories. The shop, which had existed mostly as a stand-alone business since its founding in 1895, brought its brown and white striped bags and hatboxes to malls throughout the U.S., growing to 29 locations in 2013. 

Next Slide
The Art of the Pivot

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup
Image credit: Avid Investor Group

After more than a century in business, soup maker Campbell faced increased competition and decreased demand. It needed to find a way to react more nimbly, efficiently and strategically in the market. To do so, over the past decade, it has overhauled its information-technology systems, switching some IT services such as maintenance and computer-system development to outside providers and keeping others in-house, allowing internal groups to think more strategically. These moves and others have reduced overhead and helped the company control costs.  

Next Slide
The Art of the Pivot

Waste Management

Waste Management
Image credit: Seidman Institute

In 2009, Waste Management began a tech transformation. The company utilized information technology to build a system that optimizes pricing using statistical modeling. Managers can use the information to adjust pricing to be more competitive in certain regions. The initiative also informed decision-makers about key initiatives such as logistics and routing. Additionally, trucks with touch-screen computers and GPS provide dispatchers with information on locations in real time, helping them more efficiently manage their fleet and optimize routes.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The Art of the Pivot
  • Amazon.com
  • Nintendo
  • Xerox
  • Henri Bendel
  • Campbell Soup
  • Waste Management
 Next Slide