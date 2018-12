September 9, 2013 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the summer ends and the weather turns, it's a good time to re-focus on your goals. Even if you are no longer in school, the beginning of the school year often triggers an ingrained instinct to buckle down and get to work.

From a willingness to make mistakes, to staying true to yourself, to simply working hard and not giving up, here is a collection of quotes to help inspire your progress through the next nine months.