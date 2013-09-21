Technology

19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

  • --shares
Add to Queue
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Apple's new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, launched this week.

Apple has already gone over the biggest features like the redesigned apps, but there are dozens of other improvements too.

Here are some quick tips for using iOS 7 that Apple didn't tell you about yet.

Start Slideshow
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

You can see exactly what time someone sent you a text message by swiping from right to left on your screen.

Related: Here's How Apple Responds To Critics That Say It Can't Innovate
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

The compass app doubles as a level tool. Just swipe over one screen.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

Search, which Apple calls Spotlight, has changed. You now access it by swiping down in the middle of your home screen. You can search for anything like texts, emails, apps, songs, and contacts.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

You can tell iOS 7 to automatically update your apps without opening the App Store. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store and switch the "Updates" option to green under the Automatic Downloads section.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

If you open up the App Store and tap the Updates tab, you get a quick snapshot of recently updated apps on your phone.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

iOS 7 has a new parallax effect. That means the icons on your home screen move around as you move your phone. If this bothers you, switch it off by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Reduce Motion. Flip the switch to green.

Related: It's Been Less Than 24 Hours And Apple's iOS 7 Already Has A Faster Adoption Rate Than Google's Latest Version Of Android
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to access the control panel. This gives you access to basic settings like airplane mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, screen brightness, etc.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

AirDrop is a feature that lets you beam photos and other information to other iPhones/iPads with iOS 7. You turn it on in the same control panel we just showed you.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

iOS tracks your browsing history by default so it's easier for ad companies to track you. You can switch this off by going to Settings > Privacy > Advertising and flipping the switch to green.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

Swipe down from the top of your screen to view the new notifications center. Tap the Today tab to get a quick snapshot of today's weather and events in your calendar.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

Siri can now search Twitter.

Related: Having Problems Downloading iOS 7? Be Patient
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

You can also switch Siri's voice to male if you want. Go to Settings > General > Siri > Voice Gender.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

You can block certain phone numbers from calling or texting you. Go to Settings > Phone > Blocked to add numbers or people already in your contacts to your blocked list.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

Double tap your iPhone's home button to quickly switch between apps. You can close an app for good by swiping it up and "flicking" it out of the way.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

You can link iOS 7 directly to Twitter, Facebook, Vimeo (a video service similar to YouTube), and Flickr. This makes it easier to share stuff you find on the Web or your camera roll. You can sign into each service under Settings.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

iOS 7 has a bunch of new ringtones and alert sounds. Change them up in Settings > Sounds.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

There are a bunch of new backgrounds in iOS 7, including a few that are animated and move when you jiggle your phone. You can test them out under Settings > Wallpapers & Brightness.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

The Music app has a free Pandora-like streaming music service. Type in an artist, song, or genre and iTunes will create a customized radio station for you. It's free, but you'll have to listen to some commercials.

 
Next Slide
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7

iOS 7 has skinnier fonts. If that bothers you, adjust the size under Settings > General > Accessibility > Larger Type. Drag the slider at the bottom of your screen to adjust the font size.

 
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7
  • You can see exactly what time someone sent you a text message by swiping from right to left on your screen.
  • The compass app doubles as a level tool. Just swipe over one screen.
  • Search, which Apple calls Spotlight, has changed. You now access it by swiping down in the middle of your home screen. You can search for anything like texts, emails, apps, songs, and contacts.
  • You can tell iOS 7 to automatically update your apps without opening the App Store. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store and switch the "Updates" option to green under the Automatic Downloads section.
  • If you open up the App Store and tap the Updates tab, you get a quick snapshot of recently updated apps on your phone.
  • iOS 7 has a new parallax effect. That means the icons on your home screen move around as you move your phone. If this bothers you, switch it off by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Reduce Motion. Flip the switch to green.
  • Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to access the control panel. This gives you access to basic settings like airplane mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, screen brightness, etc.
  • AirDrop is a feature that lets you beam photos and other information to other iPhones/iPads with iOS 7. You turn it on in the same control panel we just showed you.
  • iOS tracks your browsing history by default so it's easier for ad companies to track you. You can switch this off by going to Settings > Privacy > Advertising and flipping the switch to green.
  • Swipe down from the top of your screen to view the new notifications center. Tap the Today tab to get a quick snapshot of today's weather and events in your calendar.
  • Siri can now search Twitter.
  • You can also switch Siri's voice to male if you want. Go to Settings > General > Siri > Voice Gender.
  • You can block certain phone numbers from calling or texting you. Go to Settings > Phone > Blocked to add numbers or people already in your contacts to your blocked list.
  • Double tap your iPhone's home button to quickly switch between apps. You can close an app for good by swiping it up and "flicking" it out of the way.
  • You can link iOS 7 directly to Twitter, Facebook, Vimeo (a video service similar to YouTube), and Flickr. This makes it easier to share stuff you find on the Web or your camera roll. You can sign into each service under Settings.
  • iOS 7 has a bunch of new ringtones and alert sounds. Change them up in Settings > Sounds.
  • There are a bunch of new backgrounds in iOS 7, including a few that are animated and move when you jiggle your phone. You can test them out under Settings > Wallpapers & Brightness.
  • The Music app has a free Pandora-like streaming music service. Type in an artist, song, or genre and iTunes will create a customized radio station for you. It's free, but you'll have to listen to some commercials.
  • iOS 7 has skinnier fonts. If that bothers you, adjust the size under Settings > General > Accessibility > Larger Type. Drag the slider at the bottom of your screen to adjust the font size.
 Next Slide