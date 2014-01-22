How 10 Savvy Companies Use Food to Boost Morale and Collaboration

This company, a social club that helps people get together offline, picks three staffers at random to eat lunch together on the company's dime, increasing communications between teams. On a recent Friday, Nikki Schlecker, Grouper's communications manager, ate with a colleague from member experience as well as the CEO. When was the last time Schlecker had lunch with the CEO at any previous jobs? "Never."

The firm also receives weekly orders from two grocery delivery services, Fresh Direct and Trader Joe's. Staffers track snack requests on a company spreadsheet, including anything from Fage Greek yogurt and fresh blueberries to gluten-free Wheat Thins. Eggs and omelette fixings also make the list and it's not uncommon for staffers to whip something up in the Soho loft's full kitchen, immersing the 20-member New York team to the meal's smells and sounds. The meals are usually made to share. Says Nikki Schlecker, Grouper's Communications Manager, "It smells good and you want some and you ask."