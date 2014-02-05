10 Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Following

February 5, 2014

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest in tech? Or perhaps some inspiration to get your day jump-started? With the start of a new year comes a great opportunity to do some spring cleaning and clean up the clutter. What better way to simplify life than getting your words of wisdom in 140 characters?

If you’re new to Twitter or just looking to freshen your feed up a bit this year, here are ten people you should be following.