Top 10 Innovative Beauty Products That Will Change Your Morning Beauty Routine

April 4, 2014

Beauty marketing is dualistic. Some brands opt for all-natural messaging, with product ingredients picked fresh from the organic orchards; but increasingly, other brands are stressing science-based beauty products, manufactured fresh from the labs.



Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, a cosmetic dermatologist, routinely takes time out from his 5th Avenue clinic in New York City to visit the Estée Lauder offices. There he consults the behemoth beauty brand on cosmetic trends and technological advances, so that their labs and marketing strategies can mimic the treatment patterns he sees in the doctor's chair.

“It’s typical that big technological innovations in the beauty world eventually advance and trickle down into more accessible beauty fixes,” says Dr. Frank.

Multi-functionality is also a driving force of innovation in the beauty category.

“Women are smart with their beauty dollars,” says Sheryl Adkins-Green, CMO at Mary Kay. “They want multi-beneficial skincare products like CC creams, which provide skin coverage and moisturizer. The products are evolving for convenience and simplicity, like cream crayons that could be used for the lips and cheeks.”

Meanwhile, Moj Mahdara, CEO of BeautyCon, says the top innovation she has seen at the national industry summit was a device that uses NASA technology. We asked the experts and even took a stroll down the cosmetic aisles to discover top products that leveraged innovation for the sake of beauty.