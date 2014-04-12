Project Grow

A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters
Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Twitter's corporate headquarters are in San Francisco's gritty Tenderloin district.

It's one of the city's most depressed areas. The hope is that the influx of tech workers there will spur a mini-renaissance of a long-neglected neighborhood.

We visited Twitter in March and were given a tour.

A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

San Francisco's Tenderloin district remained one of the city's most economically depressed areas for generations.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

This building stood vacant for 50 years before Twitter moved its headquarters here.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

With a market capitalization of $27 billion, Twitter is altering the Tenderloin from inside this 1937 Art Deco building. Here's the soaring lobby.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider

Source: Motley Fool

A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

In a building this old, home to one of the largest tech companies in the world, classic design and modern technology go side by side.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Stepping off the elevator, you get a nature theme. You feel like you're stepping into a huge bird house.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

The feeling continues into Twitter's reception area ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

... from the coffee table ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

... to the guest login ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

... to the conference room walls ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

The nature theme is part of Twitter's core identity. These deer have moved with the office from its first location.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Visitors are offered a wide selection of refreshments.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

The employee selection is far more vast. In the main cafeteria and lounge, it's about letting the outside in with a wall of windows overlooking a meticulously maintained outdoor space.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Through glass doors from the cafeteria, this outdoor area is a big selling point of Twitter employment.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

There are BBQs and parties.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

While workers often bring blankets and laptops to the massive lawn space to work outside.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Here is where you get lunch.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Employees have many options here. Each area has a different theme for the food.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

And a second dining area with a daily menu.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Employees get a wide array of options for their three-portion bowls.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Many people here brag about the company's selection of Kombucha tea.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Though there is plenty to brag about when it comes to eating, too.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

The options swing toward healthy food.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

And lots and lots ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

... of coffee.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Twitter does a nice job combining its urban setting with a relaxing natural feeling within its walls.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Even simple bar tables are beautiful.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

The only thing better than working from home is working from someplace nicer than home.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

There is only one logo here. From the drink machines ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

... to the company time capsule ...

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

... to the laptop skins.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

There is little chance anyone here forgets the reach of their work.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

These screens are found throughout the office and show bursts of Twitter activity across the globe.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

As comfortable as the space is, the focus here is definitely on work. There is not much socializing going on.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Different types of work spaces are available for every imaginable style.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Twitter had 241 million active users at the end of 2013.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

The company's reach is immense.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

And now that it's settled into its new location, Twitter's reach is changing the world right outside its door.

Image credit: Robert Johnson for Business Insider
