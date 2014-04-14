American Airlines Shows Off Swanky New Cabins
Anyone who has ever flown knows it’s not always a pleasant experience. Zero privacy and cramped seating make for less-than-ideal travel. Especially when said travel is a 10-hour flight.
While carriers such as Virgin pride themselves on offering mood lighting and comfier seats, the biggest carriers still have a bit of catching up to do. And it looks like American Airlines is doing just that, aiming to debut its newly retrofitted 777–200 cabins on international flights this fall.
Related: 10 Travel Hacks Every Business Traveler Should Know
American was in Hamburg for the Aircraft Interiors Expo, where executives gave an audio-visual presentation of the new design to global travel news site Skift.
Lobby Bar
Business Class Seat
Business Class Bed
Main Cabin Entertainment
Business Class Aerial View
Business Class Seat View
The “sky-hotel” boasts lots of surface area so you don’t have to balance your laptop while you eat. Hallelujah.