American Airlines Shows Off Swanky New Cabins

April 14, 2014

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anyone who has ever flown knows it’s not always a pleasant experience. Zero privacy and cramped seating make for less-than-ideal travel. Especially when said travel is a 10-hour flight.

While carriers such as Virgin pride themselves on offering mood lighting and comfier seats, the biggest carriers still have a bit of catching up to do. And it looks like American Airlines is doing just that, aiming to debut its newly retrofitted 777–200 cabins on international flights this fall.

Related: 10 Travel Hacks Every Business Traveler Should Know

American was in Hamburg for the Aircraft Interiors Expo, where executives gave an audio-visual presentation of the new design to global travel news site Skift.