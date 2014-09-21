14 Classic Business Books You Can Download For Less Than $5

September 21, 2014 5 min read

Some of the most influential business books are available for next to nothing (or even nothing) in the Amazon Kindle store.

For less than $5, you can gather timeless wisdom from classics like Dale Carnegie's "How to Win Friends and Influence People," build your economic background with world-changing texts like John Maynard Keynes' The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money, and get insight from ancient texts like Marcus Aurelius's Meditations.

A few modern classics, like Susan Cain's Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking are also available.

If you've got a Kindle and a few bucks to spare, it's time to get reading.