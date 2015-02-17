10 Promising Startups Poised to Change the Way You Live, Work and Play

February 17, 2015 10 min read

The most exciting entrepreneurs today are changing the way we will live in the future.

Together with the team at Social Media Week, Entrepreneur has picked 10 startups that are re-engineering the ways in which humans interact with the Internet. From revolutionizing the way that young professionals learn new skills to the way in which websites are built and updated, these companies are redefining what can be achieved online.

All 10 of these Startups to Watch will be formally presented as part of Social Media Week in New York City later this month. For a sneak peek, check out the summary highlights below.

