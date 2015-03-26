10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America
Frappuccino fans, it's time to wish your favorite blended beverage a happy 20th birthday.
On Wednesday, Starbucks announced it would be selling a Birthday Cake Frappuccino from March 26 to March 30, to celebrate the drink's 20th anniversary. The drink blends vanilla bean and hazelnut flavors and is topped with raspberry-infused whipped cream.
The Birthday Cake Frappuccino prompted us to wonder what other quirky Frappuccino flavors Starbucks has served around the world. Here are 10 of our favorite icy creations crafted from Brazil to Japan that you won't find at your local coffee joint.
Related: Kenny G Claims He Helped Inspire the Starbucks Frappuccino
1. Chocolate Brownie Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino in Japan
Crumbling baked goods in Frappuccinos is becoming a trend around with world with items like the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Chunky Cookie Frappuccino. Unsurprisingly, Japan was a head of the trend, with the Chocolate Brownie Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino, a treat that blended chocolate brownie pieces into a green tea Frappuccino.
Related: Starbucks Launches Fresh Coffee Subscription Service
2. Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino in Australia
3. Orange Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino in Japan
4. Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino in China
5. Hojicha Frappuccino with Earl Grey Jelly in Japan
Coffee and tea jelly is an Asian gelatin delicacy that has not yet caught on in the U.S. In this Frappuccino, Starbucks blends a Frappuccino flavored with Hojicha, a green tea, with jelly made from Earl Grey tea.
Related: Why the Starbucks 'Race Together' Campaign Is Bad for Business