10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America

Image credit: Starbucks Coffee Japan
Caramel & pudding Frappuccino
Frappuccino fans, it's time to wish your favorite blended beverage a happy 20th birthday.

On Wednesday, Starbucks announced it would be selling a Birthday Cake Frappuccino from March 26 to March 30, to celebrate the drink's 20th anniversary. The drink blends vanilla bean and hazelnut flavors and is topped with raspberry-infused whipped cream.

The Birthday Cake Frappuccino prompted us to wonder what other quirky Frappuccino flavors Starbucks has served around the world. Here are 10 of our favorite icy creations crafted from Brazil to Japan that you won't find at your local coffee joint. 

1. Chocolate Brownie Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino in Japan

Image credit: Starbucks Secret Menu via Pinterest
Crumbling baked goods in Frappuccinos is becoming a trend around with world with items like the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Chunky Cookie Frappuccino. Unsurprisingly, Japan was a head of the trend, with the Chocolate Brownie Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino, a treat that blended chocolate brownie pieces into a green tea Frappuccino. 

2. Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino in Australia

Image credit: Starbucks
A recent addition to Starbucks' extensive international Frappuccino list, the Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino launched in Australia in January. The drink prompted an internet frenzy when a Reddit user posed an image of "cheese flavored syrup" prior to the Frappuccino's launch. Fortunately, a Starbucks representative assured the public that the "cheese" was actually a "cheesecake" flavor, to be used in this beverage, not an ingredient in a Mac and Cheese Frappuccino. 
3. Orange Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino in Japan

Image credit: Starbucks Japan
Zoolander's infamous Orange Mocha Frappuccino is a reality in Japan. The beverage tops a pretty traditional mocha Frappuccino with orange whipped cream, orange peel and orange sugar. The drink hit Starbucks in Japan this January
4. Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino in China

Image credit: Starbucks China
The Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino is huge in Starbucks shops in China and Pacific Asia. Basically, the drink is a traditional Green Tea Frappuccino with whole red beans scooped on top. The drink is so popular that Starbucks locations in Hong Kong released a matching muffin in the summer 2014. 
5. Hojicha Frappuccino with Earl Grey Jelly in Japan

Image credit: Starbucks Life @starbucksIife via Twitter
Coffee and tea jelly is an Asian gelatin delicacy that has not yet caught on in the U.S. In this Frappuccino, Starbucks blends a Frappuccino flavored with Hojicha, a green tea, with jelly made from Earl Grey tea. 

6. Algarrobina Frappuccino in Peru

Image credit: Starbucks
Algarrobina is a syrup commonly used in Peruvian beverages extracted from the Black Carob tree. Starbucks introduced Algarrobina sauce in Peruvian shops in 2011. To make this beverage, baristas simply add the sauce to a typical mocha Frappucino with chocolate chips. 
7. Brigadeiro Frappuccino in Brazil

Image credit: Starbucks
Like Algarrobina, Brigadeiro is another local flavor that found its way into a Starbucks drink. Brigadeiro is a Brazilian chocolate dessert. Starbucks attempted to capture the decadent essence of the treat with a Frappuccino that blends together ingredients including chocolate chips, white mocha sauce, mocha sauce and Brigadiero sauce. 
8. Caramel Flan Frappuccino in Japan

Image credit: Starbucks Coffee Japan
While Starbucks brought back the Carmel Flan Frappuccino in the U.S. in February, a similar beverage has been around in Asia for nearly a year. In fact, the Japanese flan beverage goes even farther than its American counterpart: while the U.S. serves up a beverage inspired by flan, the Japanese Frappuccino actually has custard pudding mixed in.  
9. Chocolate Pretzel Frappuccinos in Japan

Image credit: Starbucks Coffee Japan
For Valentine's Day 2014, Starbucks launched a limited-time chocolate pretzel drink in Japan. The beverage took a standard Frappuccino and topped it with chocolate syrup, chocolate almond chips and pretzels. 
10. Fresh Banana & Chocolate Cream Frappuccino in Japan

Image credit: bearoflatteart via Instagram
Starbucks seems to always be debuting a new quirky limited time offerings in Japan. One of the tastiest: a chocolate banana Frappuccino. The drink launched in April 2014, and involved blending a whole banana into a chocolate Frappuccino before topping off the concoction with chocolate brownie crumble, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. 
